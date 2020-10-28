Selena Gomez first vote in this presidential election

Selena Gomez confessed to being excited to cast her vote for the first time during the presidential elections in the United States.

Selena Gomez is doing her best to get young people activated and excited to vote. Earlier this week, the “Rare” singer joined Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle for an hour #VotingPowerHour, as part of the All In Campus Democracy Challenge.

During which Gomez and the thousands of people they saw used Outvote to text friends and family about voting.

For those who recently saw the singer chatting with Timothée Chalamet while waiting in line to vote, it is clear that Gomez is committed to using her platform to encourage her fans to vote.

“My main focus has been on this right now,” she told Chazelle, admitting she was a bit nervous about texting people, but knowing the importance of those connections in real life when it comes to polling voters. potentials.

“You can tell about it on my social media and everything, obviously, I’m very involved in this now. It has been good.

Selena Gomez promotes the vote

As part of the Get Out the Vote effort, Selena Gomez met a couple of “Super Texters” who were very excited to be the center of attention during the event and to have the opportunity to speak with the young superstar.

It was during one of those talks that the singer shared that her vertigo upon receiving her ballot a few weeks ago was due to the fact that it was the first time she had voted.

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but … I’m a bit … This was my first time,” he shared.

“This is so true and now I am admitting it to the people: my votes count,” added Selena Gomez.

It’s arguably what made her feel even more driven to make people who might have felt like her feel emboldened to cast a vote in the next election.

As he shared with other Super Texters, he hopes to reach younger voters, particularly Millennials and Generation Z, who might not otherwise feel that their vote matters.

“When I got my ballot I was very excited, like feeling a part of it,” she told Chazelle. “We want people to use their voice.”



