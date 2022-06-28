Selena Gomez dazzles in a sequin-cut dress at the premiere of the second season of the TV series “Only Murders in the Building”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez brings drama! The actress proved that sequins are needed not only on New Year’s Eve, when she dazzled at the premiere of the second season of the TV series “Only murders in the building”.

Gomez, 29, hit the red carpet on Monday, June 27, in a silver dress from the Michael Kors collection with one shoulder and a sexy cutout at the waist. The shiny dress was also designed with a high slit. The “Ice Cream” singer complemented the look with metal heeled sandals and elegant rings from Iffy Jewelry. Gomez kept her glamorous calm by choosing soft makeup and bold eyelashes. A native of Texas made a voluminous hairstyle.

At the event, Gomez posed solo and with her colleagues on the Hulu show Martin Short and Steve Martin.

In the popular series, Mabel Mora (Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putman (Short) solve a murder in their apartment building on the Upper West Side.

On the eve of the premiere of the second season, the trio talked about what will happen next in an interview with Emmy magazine, during which the 76-year—old Martin teased: “The title is ‘Only murders in the building,’ so how many murders can there be? And it turns out, one a year.”

Gomez admitted that she had doubts about the continuation of the first season, which appeared on the streaming platform in August 2021. “To be honest, I was a little nervous when I was filming the second season, because it was so good, the first one, I was so terrified,” she said. The 72-year-old Short quickly joked, saying, “I don’t think you remember Grease 2.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actors told why each of them could become a good detective in real life. “I think I would be a good detective because I am very curious. I can keep track of things, for example, if I need to find someone. I used to be good at it,” said the Wizards of Waverly Place graduate.

Selena Gomez Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The star of “Wholesale cheaper by a dozen” reflected: “I like research, fact—checking and investigation,” Short interjected, “and I can speak in different voices, which can be good if you’re a detective.”

Martin and Short have known each other since they met on the set of “Three Amigos”! in the 80s, but it was their first work with Gomez. “Selena was unknown to anyone,— the Pink Panther actor said. “And she came from pop culture, we don’t know if she’s a diva, we don’t know if she’s crazy. We don’t know anything about her.”

Despite their initial differences, Short revealed that he and his co-stars have a lot in common. “We are kind, we are professional, we are attentive,” he said.

The premiere of the second season of the series “Only murders in the building” will take place on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28.