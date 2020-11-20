Selena Gomez coveted by Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé?

Demi Lovato’s ex, could well have had a big crush on Selena Gomez … So, info or intox? We’ll tell you more right now!

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé would have had a big crush on Selena Gomez!

Selena Gomez is an artist with many hats.

Indeed, the pretty brunette is at the same time singer, actress, producer, and business woman. Class, right?

So this year alone, Selena Gomez released a duet with BlackPink, unveiled her latest album titled Rare, and starred in the Only Murders in the building series. But that’s not all ! Indeed, Selena also produced the movie The Broken Hearts Gallery, and released her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty! Crazy!

And inevitably, with all her success, the pretty brunette has attracted the attention of multiple suitors. At the same time, Selena Gomez is at the same time pretty, intelligent and talented! What more ?

And guess what, even Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé fell under her spell! Seriously ?!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

SELENA GOMEZ VERY DESIRED BY DEMI LOVATO’S EX-FIANCÉ?

A few months ago, Demi Lovato and her fiance, Max Enrich, separated. And for good reason, the singer thus discovered that the actor, coveted several stars at the same time. Crazy, right?

Indeed, while Demi Lovato was still dating him, several of his old comments re-emerged. The pretty brunette then discovered that her boyfriend had commented, equivocally, on several posts of female celebrities, including Selena Gomez. Oops!

Faced with this, the former Disney star preferred to end her relationship with the actor, since she was not sure he was with her for the right reasons. The poor !

Yep, the actor was not genuine! Ouch!

In any case, we find that Demi Lovato did well to break up! Yep, the pretty brunette deserves someone who will love her for her, not for her star status!



