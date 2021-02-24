Selena Gomez: Courteney Cox loves Rare Beauty!

Selena Gomez inspires many stars with her cosmetics brand (Rare Beauty). Courteney Cox, for example, loves her products.

Last year, Selena Gomez surprised her millions of followers with the launch of her beauty brand. Indeed, the young woman follows the same path as several other celebrities. We think of Rihanna who launched Fenty Beauty or Lady Gaga with Haus Laboratories.

Selena Gomez advocates self-acceptance through Rare Beauty. And it seems to like it. Even Courteney Cox uses the young woman’s products.

Courteney Cox is known for having played in Friends, the cult series released in 1994. At 56 years old, the latter radiates beauty and is often revealed without filter on her Instagram account.

In a recent video, the actress gave her fans a little surprise. “Since I’m always late, I wanted to learn how to do my make up routine in less than 5 minutes, with 10 products, in the most efficient way possible,” she explains, facing the camera.

SELENA GOMEZ INSPIRES WOMEN!

Courteney Cox starts by working her complexion with a concealer and a hydrating foundation from Koh Gendo. She shuffles on the back of her hand.

The young woman then applies the mixture using a concealer brush, from Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s beauty brand. She explains that she only applies it to the areas that need it. In her case, it will be on dark circles, redness or the contour.

Courteney Cox then switches to cream blush from Stila Cosmetics. She applies it with an ELF brush. And this, on the cheeks, cheekbones, the contour of her forehead, the bridge of the nose, as well as at the level of the jaw.

She continues with a brown Tom Ford eye pencil, bronze color, to give relief to her eyes. She then applies a lighter brown pencil, NYX, to the level of the lower lashes. Of course, it blends everything with a dedicated brush, from Koh Gendo.

She finishes her eye makeup by curling her lashes with the eyelash curler from Shiseido, then lengthens it all with her favorite mascara from Marc Jacobs! Finally, the actress uses rice leaves from Palladio Beauty to mattify her complexion.

It didn’t take more to make Selena Gomez happy, who was quick to share the video on her Instagram account as well. Of course, the latter did not fail to thank the star for using her products. What an honor!