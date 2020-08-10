Selena Gomez could return with The Wizards of …

Is the “Wizards of Waverly Place” reboot coming up? Selena Gomez unleashes the theories with this video. The singer began her career from a young age, during her early years she was an actress in some films such as “A New Cinderella Story”, but her rise to fame was thanks to the Disney Channel series where she played “Alex Russo”.

Previously, the cast of “The Wizards of Waverly Place” revealed in an interview their intentions on a reboot of the series. Sel and her partner David Henrie have had meetings and gone for a possible story of the “Russo” brothers and it seems they are already up to something.

Through their social networks, Selena and David shared a mysterious video where they look very suspicious, as if they kept a secret that will soon be revealed. They were both on what appeared to be a recording set. Waaaaaaa!

The publication unleashed the theories of fans, who were excited by the possibility that the reboot of the series is close. In addition, the rumors gain strength after its creator and writer, Todd J. Greenwald, shared a tweet about the reboot aimed at the same children’s audience as in its inception.

The secret project could also be a video like the one David made with Gregg Sulkin (Mason), both of whom reacted to some episodes of the series. Will she do the same with Selena Gomez?



