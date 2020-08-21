Selena Gomez could be in the new movie Scream 5

Selena Gomez fans have begun to speculate that the singer-actress could be in the fifth Scream movie.

Who’s there? It could be Selena Gomez! The 28-year-old has sparked rumors of casting for Scream 5 after four main cast members of the upcoming horror sequel started following her on Instagram.

Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera are now notably following the “Lose You to Love Me” singer on Instagram. Several sites also reported that Cox commented on one of Gomez’s posts, “I can’t wait to meet you,” although the comment appears to have been removed.

Cox, of course, is also best friends with Jennifer Aniston, who has been close friends with Gomez for years.

This past January, Gomez and Aniston got excited during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Aniston was the guest host. “We’ve known each other for years,” Aniston said of Gomez at the time. “You’ve been to my house. We had pizza, a girl according to my heart.”

The cast of Scream returns

At the end of July, Cox shared the news that he would be reprising his role as Gale Weathers in the hit franchise. The ET outlet spoke to Arquette earlier this month about returning to the franchise with his ex-wife.

“Well, we’re co-parents,” he told ET about his still close relationship with Cox. “So we’re pretty much in touch. It’s great. But we always love working together. She’s an amazing actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they are … Co-starring is the part. easy”.

If Gomez joins the cast, there is still one important member to sign. “We have to get Neve, that’s the real thing,” Arquette told ET about franchise star Neve Campbell. “She’s the heart and soul of the Scream franchise, so getting Neve would be a really tremendous thing.”

ET spoke to Campbell in May, and he definitely didn’t rule out the possibility of reprising his beloved role as Scream. “The talks are going on, that’s for sure,” Campbell said.

The actress continued: “There was a lot of talk about it. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen and they contacted me six weeks ago, but the timing is not very good right now, obviously. We’re starting talks, we’re starting negotiations, but who knows. how and when will the studios reopen. ”Would you like to see the original cast in this fifth film?



