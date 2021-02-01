Selena Gomez convinces her fans with “Baila Conmigo”!

Once again, singer Selena Gomez takes everything in her path with the title “Baila Conmigo” in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.

Selena Gomez’s latest Spanish single, in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, is a hit.

This Friday, January 29, Internet users voted for the favorite musical release of the week on the Billboard site. Baila Conmigo collected nearly 78% of the votes, beating the new music of Weezer (OK Humain), Maluma (# 7DJ), Eric Church (Heart on Fire), Lil Durk in feat with Lil Baby (Finesse Out the Gang Way) and many others.

As a reminder, the track produced by Tainy came two weeks after De Una Vez, a fast-paced pop song about healing and self-esteem.

Both songs will appear on Selena Gomez’s all-Spanish EP, Revelación, due for release on March 12.

On YouTube, Selena Gomez fans have already reacted en masse to her clip. Thus, the comments already number in the tens of thousands.

SELENA GOMEZ: HER CLIP IS UNANIMOUS AMONG HER FANS!

“Selena Gomez really made everyone happy with this track… I can’t wait to listen to this album in Spanish, it’s really a good thing that she is getting back to her roots! », Wrote a user! Indeed, the singer is of Mexican origin.

“Fan of the clip, the song, the atmosphere … You make this pandemic and the confinements that we are going through much more pleasant Selena, thank you”, “So beautiful in this clip, you breathe the joy of living Selena, it feels so good to see you like this! You are really a ray of sunshine and on top of that, your Spanish is really perfect! Can we also read on the video platform.

There is no doubt that all of her messages will please the beautiful Selena Gomez. Indeed, her fans seem to love her title Baila Conmigo!

Now, all you have to do is arm yourself with patience before discovering her new opus. But, while waiting to hear this new project, Selena Gomez does not hesitate to multiply the ads.

Recently, the young woman posted a video where she sways to the rhythm of her new hit. Surrounded by a young girl and other people at a party with friends, she is therefore seen having fun in front of the camera. Then she lets herself go with a few sexy dance steps. She could well launch a challenge with this short video.

But she’s not the only star to use this promo. Jennifer Lopez recently did one for her track My Love Don’t Cost A Thing and Jason Derulo is one of the pioneers on Tik Tok. And the least we can do is that it works pretty well! And you, do you like this kind of content?