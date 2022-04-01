Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status by Debuting a New Hairstyle

When it comes to speculation about her relationship status, Selena Gomez has heard it all at least a million times. But instead of walking through the rumor mill, the 29-year-old singer is setting a record in where she is in her personal life.

On TikTok on March 31, Gomez posted a video of herself lip-syncing words to the viral sound of the Nasa King, in which a man lists compliments trying to convince a woman to give him a chance, and the woman doesn’t take him seriously or be interested.

“Maybe that’s why I’m lonely,” Gomez captioned the clip. “Don’t believe a word of it.”

Earlier this month, the Internet star stirred up the Internet after she was spotted at a Dua Lipa concert in New York with businessman Zen Matoshi. However, a source close to Gomez told E! News these two are just friends.

“He works in the field of technology and helps Selena to advise,” the insider said. “Selena is happy alone right now.”

This isn’t the only video Gomez recently shared on TikTok. On March 30, she also posted a video from her last day on the set of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” and gave her nearly 38 million subscribers a look at her new look, which includes bangs. And let’s just say the fans loved it as a love song.

“SELENA WITH BANGS?” one of the commenters wrote. “WE PRAYED FOR SUCH TIMES.” Another added: “You’re so beautiful and your bangs are so cute.”