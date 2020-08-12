Selena Gomez confirms collaboration with BLACKPINK

K-pop continues to take over music internationally, and now it is BLACKPINK who is preparing a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

For several days it was announced that the girls of the South Korean group BLACKPINK would be about to premiere a new song with a mysterious singer, and immediately all the fans began to relate to Ariana Grande in this surprise collaboration.

However, this August 11 it has been confirmed that it is not the interpreter of “Seven Rings” but the singer Selena Gomez, who through her social networks revealed that she is the mysterious artist with whom the singers of K -Pop will perform their new song.

“It’s official now, the mystery artist #BLACKPINK is going to collaborate with is SELENA GOMEZ, for the next single that will be released on August 28 at 12:00 AM USA (1:00 PM KST)!”, Revealed “Black Pin Latin”.

In addition, through the official Instagram account of the girlband you can see the promo for the new song, which apparently has no name yet, however, it is already known that it will be on August 28 that we can enjoy it.

Check out BLACKPINK’s post

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDxLNJJjIhk/?utm_source=ig_embed

The fandom’s reactions were swift, and while many are disappointed that it wasn’t Ariana Grande who this new song was about, others are happy to see the Wizards of Waverly Place actress with the band from Seoul.

Another detail is that many hope that there will be a great choreography in the music video, since both Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK are recognized for giving that special touch to their songs, in addition to the fact that the choreographers of the band, and that of the singer have been started to follow in networks.

There is very little left to hear this new song, which we did not even know we wanted, but we will surely enjoy making it one of the hits of this 2020. Are you waiting for the new BLACKPINK song?



