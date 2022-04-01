Selena Gomez confirmed that she is single during the debut of a new one…

Selena Gomez directly declares her relationship status as a real millennium — on TikTok. On Thursday, the 29-year-old actress and singer took to the social media platform and posted a video of her saying words to a viral audio in which a man lists a list of compliments, trying to convince the woman he is talking to on the other end to come out with him.

In the audio, the man says that she is beautiful and praises her smile. The fact is that the woman on the audio does not buy what the man sells, and Gomez refers to this in the caption to her video as the reason why she remains single.

“Maybe that’s why I’m not married,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t believe a word of it.”

Gomez, who in the process also revealed a new hairstyle with bangs that instantly drew rave reviews, put an end to relationship rumors after she was spotted with entrepreneur Zen Matoshi at a Dua Lipa concert in New York earlier this month.

According to numerous reports, Gomez and Matoshi are just friends. Either way, Gomez has plenty of reasons to celebrate after she recently wrapped up the second season of her Hulu series “Only Murder in the Building.”

On Wednesday, she posted a TikTok video showing her, Steve Martin and Martin Short with red solo cups drinking to a great 2nd season. Steve Martin also seemed to be hoping for a 3rd season.