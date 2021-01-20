Selena Gomez: Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Love “Ice Cream”!

Selena Gomez can congratulate herself on the success of her title “Ice Cream” … The latter appeals to the youngest, including Chrissy Teigen’s children!

Once again, Selena Gomez can be proud of herself. Indeed, the interpreter of “Ice Cream” is a rave of success. On Instagram, we learn that Chrissy Teigen’s children love her song. A great achievement, in short …

John Legend’s sweetheart Chrissy Teigen can’t believe it! Yep, her kids are totally fans of Selena Gomez, and one of her titles in particular.

Remember, this year, the singer revealed to us a now iconic hit. So it’s “Ice Cream,” which she sings alongside a band well known to K-Pop fans.

Yes, our star revealed thanks to Disney pushed the song with the BlackPink. A feat that always seems to be a hit on the side of her fans.

Among her fans, she can therefore count the children of John Legend, truly addicted to her song. As evidenced by the story of their mother, Chrissy Teigen, reposted by Selena herself.

“They’re obsessed,” Chrissy Teigen tells the story. She then attached a video of her children in the car, strapped to their car seats: both dancing frantically on the title of Selena Gomez!

SELENA GOMEZ, WAITED BY TWO OF HER BIGGEST FANS

“It warms my heart,” commented Selena Gomez, reposting this video on her own story. So here are two of her biggest fans, in short: the children of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

For their part, her other fans like to discover her new clip: “De Una Vez”. Yes, this title seems to be a side step in the singer’s career.

Selena Gomez sings in Spanish, her native language, paying homage to her cultural heritage. There is no doubt that she put all her heart into it, and we wish her success similar to that of “Ice Cream”.