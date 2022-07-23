Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday with Pal Taylor Swift: “30, boring and worthy”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Tylena forever! Selena Gomez celebrated her significant 30th birthday thanks to the special support of her best friend Taylor Swift.

“30, boring and worthy,” the 30—year-old founder of Rare Beauty signed an Instagram photo with the 32-year-old singer All Too Well on Friday, July 22. In the picture, the ladies snuggled up to the camera while Swift helps. the numbers “3” and “0” indicate the age of her boyfriend. In the second photo, Gomez couldn’t help laughing as she opened the wrapped gift.

Although neither the “Only Murders in the Building” star nor the Pennsylvania native revealed details of Gomez’s birthday celebration, fans enjoyed the reunion of these two best friends.

“TAYLENA STANS RISE,” commented one of the subscribers on social networks. Another added: “Icon queens love everything and even more.”

Swift and Gomez have long been close friends after meeting brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively, in 2008. corner each other.

“Ever since I met [Selena], I knew she would always be with me,” the “London Boy” singer, who has been dating Joe Alvin since May 2017, told the Wall Street Journal in January 2020. the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I do not know if I can forgive the one who hurt her.”

The graduate of Wizards of Waverly Place, for her part, told WSJ that the duo “instantly found a common language” and found a deep connection.

“We both went through this shit at the same time. She taught me a lot about how to treat me at a young age,” Gomez recalled in the outlet.

Swift can consider the Disney Channel graduate one of the members of his famous “team”, which also includes Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and the Haim sisters.

“In my 20s, I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be friends with me,” the Shake It Off musician explained in an essay to Elle in May 2019. — That’s why I shouted about it from the rooftops, published photos and celebrated my newfound recognition. into sisterhood, not realizing that other people might still feel the same way I did when I felt so alone.”

At the time, she continued, “Something like ‘we’re over 20!’ brings people together in groups that can feel like the family you’ve chosen. And maybe they will stay for the rest of their lives. Or maybe they will just be your companions at an important stage, but not forever. It’s sad, but sometimes when you grow up, you outgrow the relationship. You can leave behind friendships, but you will always keep memories.”

Hours before Swift met with the Texas native to celebrate her big 3-0 score, she surprised British concert-goers during Haim’s concert in London.

“I haven’t been on stage for a very long time,” the Cats actress told the audience on Thursday, July 21, before they teamed up for a duet with a remix of “Love Story.” “Nice. This is very cool. But, you know, when I heard that my girls [Alana Haim, Daniel Haim and Este Haim] were playing in London at the O2 [Arena], I thought: “I have to see this.” about 20,000 people thought so too.”