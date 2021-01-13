Selena Gomez bright alongside her little dog on!

Selena Gomez has always loved animals. The American singer is displayed bright alongside her dog on her Instagram account!

Selena Gomez has always loved animals, and that’s the reason she owns several. On Instagram, the American singer posted a video alongside her dog, Daisy.

The starlet revealed on Disney Channel therefore adopted a new animal in March. And it was via Instagram that The Weeknd’s ex shared the good news.

During confinement, the singer had flooded the web with photos and videos of little Daisy. The furball is also featured on the cooking show of his mistress, Selena + Chef. Just that !

On a video shared in her Instagram Story, Selena Gomez gives the adorable dog a tender hug. And the latter did not hesitate to lick the American singer. It’s so cute.

And the American singer laughed at the adorable beast’s demeanor. So we hear her laugh out loud when Daisy gives her a kiss.

SELENA GOMEZ, BRIGHT BY THE SIDE OF HER ADORABLE DOG

True queen of social networks, Selena Gomez, who is therefore one of the most followed stars on Instagram, shares her entire life on the social network. And her fans are passionate about every little thing the American does and does.

In a few days, her fans will be able to find her on HBO Max for a second season of her show Selena + Chef. In recent Stories shared on Instagram, the young woman said she took all the necessary precautions for the shoot. And she makes it a point of honor.

Once again, the pretty brunette was the only one filming the show. “I was the only one filming in my kitchen, like in Season 1,” she told her 202 million subscribers.

“I’m alone on the set of the show. And no one was there. I have taken all the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. I want it, ”she said. The singer is therefore cautious.

Obviously, the young woman was therefore able to count on the help of her dogs. Daisy and Winnie were thus omnipresent in every episode of the Selena + Chef show. She is lucky!