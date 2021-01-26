Selena Gomez: Billie Eilish loves the Beauty brand too!

Billie Eillish is a huge fan of Selena Gomez’s cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty! We give you more details. Singer Billie Eillish has a crush on Selena Gomez branded products, Rare Beauty!

Selena Gomez’s brand, Rare Beauty has been a real success since its launch. So much so that some stars do not hesitate to use his products.

This is indeed the case with singer Billie Eillish. On Twitter, the official account of the cosmetics brand revealed that the young artist would have used the products of the pretty brunette for a shooting session.

The singer would indeed have chosen the brand of Selena Gomez for her photo shoot for the magazine Vanity Fair. On the Twitter post we also discover the very glamorous make-up of Billie Eillish and it must be said that she is radiant.

The young woman however opted for a very light makeup. Indeed, we notice that her complexion is very well worked and her touch of highlighter brings a nice touch of freshness to her face.

The young artist opted for very natural eye makeup. She wears nothing more than a touch of mascara to show off her sparkling eyes.

As for her lips, she opted for a simple, very natural gloss too. Everything would therefore have been done with the cosmetics of the interpreter De Una Vez.

A news that gives her great pleasure since she relayed the information on Twitter. “Hold on, hold my phone” reads a shocked man’s emoji!

SELENA GOMEZ: THE SUCCESS OF RARE BEAUTY

The young singer has had huge success with her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. Last year, the pretty brunette surprised her millions of followers with the launch of her beauty brand.

Selena Gomez follows the same path of several other stars. We think of Rihanna who launched Fenty Beauty or Lady Gaga with Haus Laboratories.

Note that these have also been a huge success! Without surprise.

On the strength of their influence and their community of thousands of fans, young women have also chosen social networks to promote themselves. Thus, we learned in August that Selena Gomez was launching Rare Beauty on September 3.

Her beauty brand that promotes self-acceptance has always been so popular. A few weeks ago, the young woman announced the release of her brand new collection, Stay Vulnerable.

This new collection is therefore composed of several products from its beauty range. We thus find a blush, a gloss and a liquid eye shadow as well as a brush.

Its products sold between 12 and 18 euros are already causing a sensation! Without surprise.

These are already available on the Sephora website. Just like the previous collections of the young woman. To discover without delay !