Selena Gomez behind the scenes with Trevor Daniel

Mid-July, Selena Gomez released her music video “Past Life”! A track feat with artist Trevor Daniel! Thus, via her Instagram account, the beautiful brunette unveiled the backstage of the clip! MCE TV tells you more!

Thursday, July 30, 2020, Selena Gomez posted behind-the-scenes footage from her latest clip “Past Life”! Indeed, the latter posted a video of the making of via her Instagram feed!

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, in barely 24 hours, the publication has already accumulated more than 500,000 likes on the social network … A real record for the 28-year-old artist!

The comments are also very numerous and all more adorable than the others! Indeed, fans of Selena Gomez mobilized en masse to comment behind the scenes of this clip!

SELENA GOMEZ: INTERNET USERS LOVE THIS BACKSTAGE VIDEO OF HER CLIP

The clip “Past Life” is a real hit on YouTube! Indeed, the video has already accumulated more than 12 million views! Proof that fans of the beautiful brunette loved this piece!

So they also really liked the behind-the-scenes footage of the clip … Indeed, you only have to read the comments under Selena’s post to realize it! MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some messages from Internet users!

“I love this clip, it’s so beautiful and well done! “” Too much fan of this song Selena Gomez, I’ve been listening to this for two weeks! “” We love you Selena, thank you for sharing these images with us! ”

Can we read on the singer’s social network! Comments that will make him very happy! So we let you in turn watch the video that the beautiful Selena posted!



