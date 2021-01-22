Selena Gomez appears in blue apron for her cooking show

Via her Instagram story, Selena Gomez posted several videos of her cooking! The singer was dressed in a blue apron!

We let you in turn see the beautiful Selena Gomez in her beautiful blue apron below! This is obviously a screenshot of the young woman’s Instagram story!

SELENA GOMEZ ASSUMES HER BUCKLES IN THE KITCHEN IN HER SHOW

Via her Instagram feed the same day, Selena Gomez also posted a clip of her cooking as part of her show! A post that the 28-year-old singer has captioned with humor!

Indeed, here is what she wrote. “Is this really a Selena + Chef episode if I don’t make at least one mistake?” Watch the first 3 episodes of Selena + Chef Season 2 now on @HBOMax for new recipes, new chefs and new cooking incidents. ”

Self-mockery that his fans loved! Indeed, you only have to read the comments to realize it! “This is how we love you Selena Gomez … Can’t wait to start the episodes! “” It’s not easy for a novice, you are still doing pretty well I think! ”

Can we read on the social network! A flawless support that the beautiful Selena will therefore appreciate!