Selena Gomez and “Wizards of Waverly Place” co-star Jennifer Stone recreate their “Crazy Hat” rap

The magic of reunion! Selena Gomez, whose TikTok parodies have blown up the internet several times, hired her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Jennifer Stone to recreate their iconic song.

“What is it? A hat? Crazy, scared, crappy hat,” Gomez and Stone, 29, lip—synced to the song on Saturday, April 23, via TikTok. “I overslept, my hair is unsightly. I’m trying to be like Keira Knightley. We were there, we did it. We can see right through your fancy hat.

The Rare Beauty entrepreneur captioned her shots: “We had to.” In the video, Gomez was laughing, trying not to spill her can of White Claw hard seltzer while they were choreographing the song. The registered nurse, for her part, completed the procedure, holding a glass of red wine in her hands.

Gomez previously played Alex Russo in the Disney hit, which premiered in November 2007. The “Mean Girls 2” actress played Alex’s longtime best friend, Harper Finkle. On the show, the couple had several inside jokes, including about the origin of the jingle “Crazy Funky Junky Hat”.

During the fourth episode of the first season, the girls noticed that someone at their school was wearing a strange cap. As a joke, they composed their rhymes and accompanying dance moves, which eventually pointed to the hat of the specified person.

The star of the series “The Only Murders in the Building” and Stone starred for four seasons in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place” before the series finale in January 2012 and in a full-length TV movie in 2009. The series was about siblings Justin (David Henry), Alex and Max (Jake T. Austin) as they learned to control their magical powers while balancing their lives as ordinary teenagers in New York.

“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done with Disney,” Gomez told RadioTimes in August 2021 about her Disney roots. “In a way, it shaped me.”

The show also brought the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer a close group of friends who often reunite and catch up.

“Nothing has happened yet, but there’s a lot of talk [about a revival],” Henry, 32, told Access in August 2020. “We’re all talking about it for fun. Everyone would have fallen, but I think it’s just a matter of time. We talked about it: Gregg [Salkin], Selena, me, Jake. I think what we said [about] what made the show special was that we were a family and that family things together were like a family unit.”

He continued: “I think a great place to start [a potential new] show would be the opposite version, so you have somewhere to move throughout the series. So, if you started a show where the family is divided, not united.”