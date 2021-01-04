Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift fell in love with the actress!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift both dated Taylor Lautner, Jacob’s actor in Twilight. But what happened? You know, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends for years. And nothing can separate them, not even a boy. Because for a while, the two young women fell in love with the same actor. We tell you more in this article.

As we recall, the two young women have known each other since the time when Taylor Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez with her brother Nick. A beautiful quartet which will not last but which will have allowed the singers a beautiful friendship.

Since very young, the two young girls have seen their every move observed closely. And it turns out that the two of them had a crash on an actor that raised a lot of hearts. This is Taylor Lautner, the werewolf of Twilight.

It must be said that the young man had everything to please. So we learn that Selena Gomez and her best friend had an affair with the actor at some point in their career. Of course, not at the same time! you must not exaggerate.

SELENA GOMEZ AND TAYLOR SWIFT HAD A DATE WITH THE SAME ACTOR

On Taylor Swift’s side, this dates back to 2009. The two actors were in Valentine’s Day. But while there were many rumors circulating about a possible relationship between Taylor Lautner and her, nothing was ever made official. So, mystery!

But shortly thereafter the cameras focused on him and Selena Gomez. Indeed, the two actors were shooting a movie in Vancouver and became close. The young woman was responding to an interview on the subject.

“We wanted to do bowling or that sort of thing. But it went a little too far I think. People were going totally crazy about this story. But it was still fun! Taylor made me very happy. I didn’t know I could be so happy, “she confessed in the interview.

So we don’t really know if Selena Gomez was just friends with the actor or something more. But apparently neither Taylor Swift nor she actually dated the actor. One more for their friendship which goes much better like that.



