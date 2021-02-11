Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa queens music broadcast

They exploded everything! Singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa are a duo of queens in the conquest of music streaming. Hat!

Selena Gomez can congratulate herself, just as much as her colleague Dua Lipa! Indeed, the two young women have exploded listening records on music platforms and on the radio. In short, a great achievement. Have they created a certain hegemony?

We can say that Selena Gomez has success, and a success that does not decrease, after all. Since the start of her career, she has continued to strive for success.

Just like Dua Lipa, celebrated thanks to her title “New Rules”. Indeed, the two singers have managed to build a solid reputation in the music industry.

The Briton and the Latin American therefore have more in common than you might think. Indeed, the two pop singers have reached the top of the basket.

Both have broken listening records on listening platforms and also on the radio. This, despite the drop in performance of radio waves compared to streaming.

Either way, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez still dominate the market. As some professionals see. And this presence does not seem a priori on the verge of decreasing, far from it after all.

SELENA GOMEZ AND DUA LIPA PROVE THAT THE RADIO DIDN’T SAY ITS LAST WORD TO STREAMING

If Selena Gomez and others come to dominate the industry, what about more independent artists who are struggling to find a place? Needless to say, it’s difficult for them to top the charts.

In the end, maybe the same names always come out, partly on the radio. However, a radio presence is enough to boost ratings on streaming platforms.

“Look at the great artists who release something, like a Selena Gomez or a Dua Lipa,” a label’s sales manager told Variety. “The biggest streaming week is the first”.

“Then it gets worse from there,” he continues. “No matter if it goes or breaks, you can only hope radio helps extend the lifespan of streaming.”

Another professional in the music industry, always interviewed by our colleagues at Variety, believes that the bulk of the audience goes through mainstream radio, even today.

So behemoths like Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez are therefore more likely to be listened to on Spotify and the like if they are regularly exposed to the radio.

While streaming dominates the music world, the success of these stars is not the death sentence of radio. Proof of this is that the two pop stars are still very successful on the air!

Radio is actually a passive audience for the artist … Then the sounds stay in your head and prompt you to listen to it on Spotify, after hearing them repeatedly on all frequencies.