Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK, their new song Ice Cream

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez reveal a small preview of what their new song Ice Cream sounds like in this teaser video!

Are you ready to hear the BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaboration? It’s just a few hours until the long-awaited song that the YG Entertainment idols and the singer of ‘Rare’ worked together on finally premieres, a release that fans of the singers are very excited about.

In recent days, different advances of Ice Cream have been released.In the course of this week, several teasers were revealed where Selena Gomez, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé appear with colorful outfits that have awakened all kinds of theories among their fans. .

If those photos weren’t enough, Ice Cream’s first video teaser has arrived to raise expectations for the K-Pop group and actress collaboration.

In a video of just 17 seconds, we can hear a fragment of the new song by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez. The Ice Cream teaser shows us an ice cream truck driven by Sel, while Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo appear one by one smiling behind a very colorful ice cream drawing.

This small preview also let us appreciate a bit of the outfits that the girls will wear in the official Ice Cream MV, as well as their new looks from the singers.

Lisa surprised BLINK with her black hair and pink locks, which perfectly combined with the fresh and summery concept of Ice Cream. Jisoo and Jennie sport long dark hair while Rosé dazzled with her lavender hair.

Selena Gomez has fallen in love with her fans by looking happier than ever, after having gone through difficult times a few years ago, the singer seems to be now in a wonderful moment of her life.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have shared their excitement at being able to work together on a song that can help lift the spirits of their fans due to the current situation the world is going through.

