Selena Gomez admits that BIPES are DISORDED

Selena Gomez discovered she had bipolar disorder and the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic has affected her.

It’s safe to say that Selena Gomez has always been open and honest with fans about her mental health and experiences with anxiety and depression; She recently found out that she has bipolar disorder.

“I went to treatment several times for anxiety and depression, and other things that I had been struggling with,” Selena said on Miley’s Brightminded talk show.

She revealed that she recently went to one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, McLean Hospital, and confessed that, after years of going through many different things, she realized that she is bipolar.

Selena went on to explain during a conversation with Amy Schumer for Interview magazine that while public scrutiny of her personal life has at times been damaging, she is grateful to be able to speak openly about her struggles with mental health to help fans.

“Sometimes it’s been bad for my career, but other times it’s like, now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I’ve struggled with and that I’m totally open to, because I believe in seeking help.”

Selena Gomez affected by quarantine

Now, during an interview promoting her new cooking show Selena + Chef, the singer talked about how isolation and quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic have affected her mental health, calling it “really tough” and “confusing”.

“It is not easy for anyone to walk through what we are going through,” Selena said.

“It is not normal, and it is affecting people who could never have thought of things they are thinking of now. It is really confusing.”

She went on to explain that although the period has been difficult for her mental health, she has “great friends” and has been seeing a therapist to help her “keep her mind positive.”

She claims that she has learned a lot about herself; She learned more about her country than ever from school or something. “So I’ve been very grateful for that as well.”

“I really thought that (the show) would be a joyous thing because I was definitely getting depressed.”

He went on to say that of course more important things are happening, but this was an opportunity to do something that could make people smile.

Last week, Selena Gomez announced that she would be returning to Instagram to reconnect with fans after taking a break to focus on educating herself on what is happening in the world.

“Earlier this year, with everything going on, it felt a little callous to post things that could be joyous or celebrate,” Selena said.

She went on to say that it has taken her time to learn, to really learn, about what is happening, and continues to make it her priority.



