Selena: Christian Serratos perform in first teaser

Oct. 6 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Selena: The Series.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the biographical drama Tuesday featuring Christian Serratos as late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

In the black-and-white preview, Selena (Serratos) takes the stage as a conversation between her and her father, Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira), plays in a voiceover.

“Do you trust your father?” Abraham (Chavira) asks.

“Yes,” Selena responds.

“If you keep practicing, pretty soon it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” Abraham says.

Selena: The Series is a six-part series exploring Quintanilla’s life and rise to fame. The singer was killed by her former friend and fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, at age 23 in 1995.

Abraham Quintanilla and Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, are executive producing the project with Campanario Entertainment.

“Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known that it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” Campanario’s Jaime Davila previously said.

The new series co-stars Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Seidy López as Marcella Quintanilla and Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla. Julio Macias, Jesse Posey and Hunter Reese Peña also have roles.

Selena: The Series premieres Dec. 4.



