Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Will Receive an Update

From Software will fully exploit the favorite section of Sekiro players, such as boss confrontations, with two different modes.

After announcing a new update for the successful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice a few months ago, From Software has not only set a date for it, but has specified what content it will include. Among them is the presence of a Boss Rush mode, and thus face directly the bosses of the game and shorten the wait until the next game from the Japanese studio, Elden Ring.

All the news from Sekiro

It will be this same Wednesday the 28th when this update is applied, with changes and content that will also be present in the Game of the Year Edition. Among all this stands out, as we said before, the Reflection of Strength mode, which will once again face all the bosses that we have previously defeated, while Gauntlets of Strength is a sort of Boss Rush mode in which we will do it one after the other.

Meanwhile, we will get a glimpse of an evolution of the message system from previous From Software games, inaugurated in Demon’s Souls and later seen in Dark Souls. Thus, Remnants will allow us to share our experience recording 20 seconds of gameplay and show them together with a short message for the entire Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice community.

There will also be other minor additions, such as new outfits. From the Sculptor Idols, players will be able to change their outfit with previously unlocked outfits thanks to certain in-game achievements or objectives achieved in Gauntlets of Strength mode.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC, and although for the moment From Software has not specified whether it will receive technical improvements with the arrival of the new consoles, it will be able to be enjoyed in them thanks to its backward compatibility system .



