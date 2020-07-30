Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Exceed 5 Million Copies

The action adventure game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, developed by FromSoftware, left 5 million copies in total, leaving behind a very important threshold in its field.

Many games developed in recent years can reach serious sales figures and generate hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is also among the latest games expected to show similar success.

There is a worldwide interest in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which was developed by FromSoftware and distributed by Activision. In response to this interest, the statement made by the company announced that the game’s physical copy sales exceeded 5 million.

The award-winning game has exceeded an important threshold

The production, which took its place on the shelves in March 2019, managed to win the admiration of both actors and critics in the meantime. The production, which has already achieved a very serious sales success, has surpassed 5 million dams in physical copy sales.

The sales figures of the production, which will receive a new update on October 29, have also been updated. The last sales amount announced about a year ago had been 3.8 million worldwide. In the last statement, it was revealed that sales increased at least 1.2 million more.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently being played by Xbox One, PS4 and PC players. In addition to physical copy sales, the digital version of the game is also available on various game platforms.

Sekiro continues to receive updates

The game, which will receive updates once more in the fall, will be supported on the Google Stadia platform soon with the new update. With the new update, we will be able to challenge the monsters at the end of the episode that we have defeated before.

In addition, with the new update, we will communicate with new message forms between our main character, the ghostly entities called Wolf and Remnant. We are certain to learn more about the update in the coming months.



