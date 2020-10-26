Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice presents the trailer

The title developed by From Software and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki will receive new content in the form of game modes and more.

From Software’s world of samurai and fantasy has not had its last word. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will rise from the shadows to offer new content, a free update that will challenge players with new challenges. Activision has presented a trailer for the Game of the Year Edition, a version that will already include all these news as standard and that you can see on these lines.

The patch will be available on October 28, as planned. And what will it include? On the one hand, a new Boss Rush mode that they have called Reflection of Strengh. Strength and skill you will need if you want to defeat the fiercest and most elusive final bosses in this video game, which in line with other From Software projects, provides the user with a complicated experience, in which it is necessary to learn the playable fundamentals , study the rival and make multiple attempts until finally finding the enemy’s point.

Communicate with the community

The most social component comes to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the form of an evolved version of the classic Demon’s Souls message system, which was also present in the Dark Souls saga. On this occasion, Remmants will let us share 20-second sequences of gameplay, which we can share with the rest of the community accompanied by a text message.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment there is no information about a possible update to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, although like most titles in the catalog of current consoles, the From Software title will be compatible through backward compatibility.

The studio led by Hidetaka Miyazaki is currently working on Elden Ring, an action and role-playing video game with the usual ingredients of Japanese games.



