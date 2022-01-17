Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Is Passed In Two Hours Blindfolded

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: The speedrunner who has achieved the feat has used memory and sound to progress through the game and complete it. At the gates of the launch of Elden Ring, the new production of From Software, his previous game continues to give something to talk about. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice stands out for its difficulty, one of the main ingredients of this studio’s titles. Despite this, speedrunner Mitchriz not only completed the adventure in just two hours, but he did it blindfolded.

“I finally got it after months of grinding. Very happy about this and excited to show off all the new strategies at GDQ”, he has written on Twitter. The achievement has been achieved with a combination of patience, skill and strategy. Not being able to use his eyes, he has relied on memory and sound. In fact, the commentators of the event have provided him with some context so that he could situate himself correctly.

The record is held by a Chinese speedrunner

Thanks to Sekiro’s sound design, this speedrunner has managed to find the necessary clues to move in the right direction and defeat the most powerful enemies. Despite completing the feat in just under two hours, the record is held by a totally blind Chinese speedrunner, who completed it in just over an hour and forty minutes.

This speedrun has been carried out within the AGDQ 2022, part of a digital event that has raised more than 3 million dollars for a cancer prevention foundation.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a video game directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and developed by the From Software team. The title was published by Activision Blizzard last year 2019, with versions for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The study finalizes the development of Elden Ring, planned for next February 25.