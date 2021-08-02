Sekiro: Player Complete Speedrun Blindfolded

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice honors the FromSoftware gaming tradition and presents a high level of challenge, which naturally makes it a very interesting option for speedrunners. But streamer Mitchriz went even further and decided to complete the game blindfolded!

In a marathon of four hours, 35 minutes and 13 seconds, the player managed to reach the Shura final, as you can see in this clip from Twitch. The coolest thing is the way he can play based on sound alone, almost like a real-life Daredevil!

Naturally his journey was not perfect and he ended up falling off some chasms, which forced him to return to checkpoints to retrace routes he had already memorized, but that doesn’t make the feat any less impressive. According to the player, he needed to train for over a month to achieve this feat!

In addition to needing to count his steps and have a perfect memory, he occasionally beat his sword against the surrounding stones to see whether or not it was safe to walk. The bosses were a little more relaxed, as most of them emit sounds before attacking or when they move.

Mitchriz continues to stream and train to improve his blindfold time, so let’s look at his career with great interest! And you, have you managed to finish the game or speedrun it? What do you think of Sekiro? Comment below!