Seinfeld and modern family actor Philip Baker Hall has died at the age of 90

With an acting career that began in earnest back in 1970 with the X-rated film Love in ’72, Philip Baker Hall has established himself as a stellar addition to any screen project, regardless of genre or format. Unfortunately, the actor of Seinfeld, Modern Family and Boogie Nights has died at the age of 90, leaving behind a huge list of memorable roles that fans can revisit in his memory.

The famous favorite of director Paul Thomas Anderson, Philip Baker Hall, died on Sunday evening, June 12, according to friend and neighbor Sam Farmer, a famous and award-winning sports columnist. Farmer shared the following on Twitter:

My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented, and kindest people I have ever met, Philip Baker Hall passed away peacefully last night. He was surrounded by his loved ones. There is an empty place in the world.

At the time of writing, no other details about Hall’s death have been reported. It seems that everything went as positively as possible, given the circumstances, which, I hope, comforted everyone present.

Philip Baker Hall is perhaps best known among television viewers for his role as library investigator Lieutenant Knizhnik in the season 3 episode “The Library”. The strength of the popularity of this sitcom is such that Hall was brought back among other fan-favorite guest stars in the finale of the series “Seinfeld” in 1998. Obviously, he had unpleasant experiences with Larry in two episodes of the 4th and 7th seasons.

