Seinfeld: Actress Who Starred in NBC’s Top-Rated Sitcom Dies

Seinfeld is the series starring Jerry Seinfeld that aired on the NBC broadcast network between 1989 and 1998, which with its nine seasons made up of a total of 180 episodes, won praise from critics and the support of a huge fan base around the world. Until now, it continues to be one of the most watched programs in the entire history of television.

The series achieved impressive success due not only to the large number of stories presented on screen during its nine seasons, but also due to the interpretive quality of each of its portrayed characters, in addition to Jerry Seinfeld, by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander, who remain in the memories and hearts of the viewers.

Amongst Seinfeld’s recurring characters, it’s hard to forget about George Constanza’s (Jason Alexander) parents, Frank and Estelle Constanza, played by Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris respectively, who had a lot to do with what Alexander’s character became when he was born. reach adulthood.

The successful NBC sitcom lost one of the family members on April 2. Actress Estelle Harris, died of natural causes at the age of 93, as reported by the Deadline medium, through a statement issued by her son Glen Harris, who first broke the news about the death of the Seinfeld star. .

“It is with the greatest of regrets and the greatest of sadness that I announce that Estelle Harris passed away this afternoon at 6:25 p.m. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were virtually unmatched, and all who knew her loved her. will be terribly missed.”

Harris was best known for appearing in 27 episodes of Seinfeld in its nine seasons since the series’ fourth installment in the episode “The Quiz,” the last time she played her character in the final episode that aired in May 2019. 1998.

Harris’ television credits also include Curb Your Enthusiasm, ER, Futurama, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Night Court. In film, Harris provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. She has also appeared on Promoted, CBGB and My Giant. After hearing the news about her death, Jason Alexander was quick to pay tribute through twitter, who was her mother in the NBC series.

“One of my favorite people has passed away: my TV mom, Estelle Harris,” he wrote on Twitter. “The joy of playing with her and savoring her glorious laughter was a delight. I adore you, Estelle. Hugs to your family. Serenity now and forever.”