Sehun looks mysterious and elegant in new Dior campaign

Oh Sehun stole the hearts of netizens with his new images for Dior’s fall 2021 men’s collection, the EXO idol showed his most enigmatic side by posing with a formal and unique look.

Sehun is one of the idols with the highest number of ads, his personality and bearing made him the recipient of countless campaigns with major beauty, fashion and cosmetic companies, the rapper positioned himself as one of the Korean celebrities with the highest brand reputation.

2020 was a great year for EXO’s maknae, he made his first comeback with sub unit SC alongside Chanyeol, starred in various commercials and commercials for Dr. Jart, Some By Mi, Cartier and began working hand in hand with Dior as one of its global ambassadors.

In October this year, Sehun posed for Esquire magazine, the idol wore Dior Men outfits, the garments corresponded to the 2020-2021 winter men’s collection, in the publication the dancer confessed that he loved to combine different colors and felt happy to be the image of the fashion house.

A few hours ago, Sehun surprised his fans by updating his Instagram feed with new images for Dior’s fall campaign, the star noted for his modeling skills in front of the camera.

SEHUN PROVED HIS MOST ENIGMATIC SIDE BY POSING FOR DIOR

The interpreter of ‘1 Billion Views’ shared three photographs, in the first one he appreciated with an elegant look with a white coat with a flower brooch in bright pink, a shirt in different shades such as blue, gray, turquoise and black, tailored pants in black and tie belt with a black and matte buckle.

The second image is a portrait of Sehun, the camera managed to capture the beauty and visual of the artist from SM Entertainment agency, her face had a neutral expression, but her eyes drew a bit of mystery.

In the third snapshot, Sehun showed a professional and concentrated side, he was sitting at a white desk, holding a tablet and placed his hand on his chin, the set was monochrome, which accentuated his accessories more.

Another aspect that caught the attention of EXO-L was Sehun’s hair, he was longer in the front and shorter in the back, the hairstyle he chose was casual and rebellious, which created an interesting contrast with his outfits.

Sehun’s post description was the caption ‘DIOR MEN FALL 2021 COLLECTION’, he added some hashtags with the brand and tagged Kim Jones, current artistic and creative director of Dior’s men’s collection.

Are you a fan of Sehun? Don’t leave Rex Nation without seeing some fun and innovative fashion proposals that EXO’s idol has used.



