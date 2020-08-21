SEGA’s Astro City Mini arcade now has a price

SEGA confirms new titles that join the catalog of included games and reveals the final price of the console in Japan. All details confirmed.

SEGA Toys has confirmed that the mini-arcade Astro City Mini will hit the Japanese market on December 17 at a price of 12,800 yen; which translates to the change in about 102 euros plus taxes. The Japanese company also anticipates that a total of 36 video games will be included, of which we already know 23 titles as a new wave of them has been revealed today.

Apart from the console itself, a miniature recreation of SEGA’s arcade cabinets of the time, they will also launch controls separately for 2,780 yen (22 euros) and arcade-style kits for 3,980 yen (31 euros). As we indicated, in addition to the titles confirmed last July, the new list includes works such as the three Wonder Boy, Shinobi, Puyo Puyo, Columns or Shadow Dancer, among others. In the absence of knowing the other 13 games, whose name we will know in a streaming from Famitsu magazine on September 3, below we leave the 23 titles already confirmed for Astro City Mini.

The western distribution of Astro City Mini is currently unknown. It remains to be seen if any retailer closes an agreement with SEGA Toys to bring this miniature replica to the European and North American market; soon we will leave doubts. Another miniature console that SEGA will launch after the success of Mega Drive Mini is Game Gear Micro, a miniature version (this time taken literally) surrounded by controversy over its size and business model.

New games confirmed:

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Cotton

Crack down

Cyber ​​Police ESWAT

Puyo puyo

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

Gain Ground

Shadow dancer

Shinobi

Wonder boy

Wonder boy in monster land

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair



