SEGA to announce on September 27

SEGA confirms at the Tokyo Game Show that the saga will have a new installment, but news and surprises are saved for streaming. Confirmed time.

SEGA will unveil a new installment in the Yakuza saga on September 27. The Japanese company, whose participation in the Tokyo Game Show 2020 is being prominent, has announced during a streaming that next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. (CEST) they will announce the new iteration of the series; a title that do not have many details but that will bear the name of the saga.

The previous description of the statement, very brief, anticipated that during the broadcast – which can be followed live on YouTube, NicoNico and Periscope – will offer “the most recent information regarding the Yakuza series”, but did not confirm the presence of a new video game. Now it is confirmed.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, next big installment of the saga scheduled for November

The implementation of Yakuza es Occidente is slow, but steady. After the last numbered deliveries, which have arrived in physical format in Spain, sales have been improving little by little, to the point that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launched this November on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series (later on PS5) with Spanish, French, Italian and German subtitles. A product prepared to reach all audiences in Europe, just as this same generation Judgment did, also from SEGA, which was one of the first to do so.

That commitment to Xbox is no accident. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be one of the main exponents of the Xbox Series X | S launch catalog this November; but apart from this installment, which will base the gameplay of its combat on turns, other canonical installments such as Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza 0 or Yakuza Kiwami 2 are available on Xbox Game Pass, so that the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio series is more accessible than ever.

The other great news of this Tokyo Game Show for SEGA is that the Yakuza series will make the leap into the world of cinema with a live action film. The project, which will feature production companies such as 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content, will use the famous series to carry an original story of which few details are available for now, but which will faithfully recreate the Japan we have seen in video games. The approximate release date of the film and if it will have an international projection is unknown for now.



