Sega is confident that Sonic Frontiers will not be delayed

Sonic Frontiers has been developed for longer than a regular Sonic game. Once it was normal when new main games with a blue spot in the lead role were released almost annually, almost five years have passed since the release of the last one, Sonic Forces. Fortunately for eager fans, Sonic’s first open-world game (or “open zone,” as Sega calls it) is coming out on schedule this holiday season, despite the concerns of many fans lately.

The preparation for the release of Sonic Frontiers was, to put it mildly, interesting. To say that many fans were confused by the marketing of Sonic Frontiers would also be correct. The first gameplay shots released by Sega were met ambiguously: to many fans, they seemed a little unpolished, even unfinished in some respects. This has led to debate about whether it would be better to postpone the game until 2023, as has the growing number of major open-world games that have already been postponed.

However, Sega clearly does not think so, because at a recent financial briefing, Sega Sammy executives Koichi Fukazawa and Makoto Takahashi raised the issue of the delay of Sonic Frontiers and frankly stated: “We are not considering delaying the launch at the moment.” However, they emphasize that Sega intends to take into account as much fan feedback as possible “within the development schedule.”

This latest statement echoes Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka, who in June responded to concerns about the apparent lack of perfection in the game and stressed that those who are worried simply do not yet understand the gameplay of Sonic Frontiers. With that in mind, it seems that Sega is confident enough in the state of the game to release it before the end of the year.

Of course, the fans understand that they are worried, no matter what. The disastrous launches of high-profile games such as Cyberpunk 2077 made many gamers once bite, twice shy about any game that looks like it might come out of another unfinished mess, and at that point, mentioning Sonic’s own story about low-quality game launches became something of a cliche. But again, Sega hopes that Sonic Frontiers will receive high critical acclaim, and this is unlikely if the company pushes out the game before it is ready.

Thanks to a completely new open world for exploration, improved combat mechanics and the participation of the fan-favorite author of Sonic comics Ian Flynn, Sonic Frontiers really has the components of the main hit of the franchise. Sega certainly believes it has a winner, and hopefully that will be proven. Either way, fans will see how the game is progressing when Sonic Frontiers is showcased at Gamescom later this month.

Sonic Frontiers will be released this holiday season for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.