Sega, Bandai Namco And Square Enix Register New Brands

Sega registered the Sonic Frontiers brand in Japan, in both Japanese and English, on October 22nd. A new game in the series had already been announced earlier this year, so the patent filed for Frontiers could be related to the title in development.

In addition, the producer also patented the brands Shining Force and Hikari to Yami no Eiyuu (Heroes of Light and Darkness), two games that should be released for mobile.

On the 21st of October this year, Square Enix registered trademarks for The Diofield Chronicle and The Beasts of Burden in Japan — the latter also having the patent granted in the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Another trademark registered by the company, on October 19, was Toraware no Mamono. The title can be translated from Japanese to English as The Captive Beasts, but it was not informed if the game will be related to The Beasts of Burden, despite the similar names.

Square has also secured the registration of Various Daylife for the US, Canadian, European and Australian territories. The game is an adventure and simulation RPG originally released in 2019 on Apple Arcade.

Finally, Bandai Namco was also present at the registry, which registered the brands Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, on the 1st of this month, and Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, the following day, November 2nd.

Despite patents, there is no further information on registered trademarks.