See William Shatner’s Spaceflight Live With Blue Origin

Blue Origin: Canadian actor William Shatner, famous for playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek TV series, goes into space this Wednesday (13) on a flight of Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos.

The flight starts at 11:00 am (Brasilia time) and will take place on the New Sheppard spacecraft.

🖖 @WilliamShatner We wish you all the best on your flight to space. You are, and always shall be, our friend. https://t.co/5nmXfvMydU pic.twitter.com/oL65h3y9Hi — NASA (@NASA) October 13, 2021

“I’ve heard so much about space and for quite some time now. I’m having the opportunity to see it on my own. What a miracle,” he told the Blue Origin website.

The live stream of the flight can be followed by the link or video below.