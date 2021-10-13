Home Science See William Shatner’s Spaceflight Live With Blue Origin

See William Shatner’s Spaceflight Live With Blue Origin

Leonard Manson
Blue Origin: Canadian actor William Shatner, famous for playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek TV series, goes into space this Wednesday (13) on a flight of Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos.

The flight starts at 11:00 am (Brasilia time) and will take place on the New Sheppard spacecraft.

“I’ve heard so much about space and for quite some time now. I’m having the opportunity to see it on my own. What a miracle,” he told the Blue Origin website.

The live stream of the flight can be followed by the link or video below.

