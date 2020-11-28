See who fled for an effective COVID-19 vaccine

A group with few vaccines against covid-19 dominates the news, but while these have already reached Phase 3 of testing with volunteers, dozens more are being developed across the globe. For you to understand what they are made of and how they are tested, we have created a guide. Check out:

The tests

They are divided into stages that require strict control, using a group that receives the immunizing agent and another, a control group, a harmless substance (placebo).

Pre-clinical tests

The vaccine is tested first in vitro (in tissues reproduced in Petri dishes) and then in vivo (animals such as mice or monkeys) to see if it produces an immune response. Today, there are 87 vaccines being tested in laboratories.

Safety tests (Phase 1)

A small group of volunteers is immunized. The goal is to test the safety and dosage of the vaccine and confirm whether it actually causes an immune system response.

Expanded assays (Phase 2)

There are now hundreds of volunteers, divided into groups by age group. The goal is to know how each of them reacts to the immunizer, in addition to testing its safety; it is also observed how the body’s defenses react.

Efficacy tests (Phase 3)

There are thousands of volunteers, chosen to represent the population that will be immunized. Now, it is expected to see how many people, even vaccinated, will be infected, compared to those who received a placebo – it is the stage that determines whether the vaccine protects against the disease. Side effects are also observed and quantified, including rare ones.

Combined phases

Due to the urgency, today several laboratories work with combined phases, that is, immunizing volunteers in phases 2 and 3 at the same time, as a way to speed up the process of creation and subsequent approval of the vaccine.

After all the data collected in Phase 3 is examined, the regulatory bodies in each country either approve the vaccine or not. So far, only China and Russia have approved immunizers to a limited extent (it can only be distributed in these countries), without waiting for the results to be reviewed.



