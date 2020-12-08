See Which Doctor Who Actor Will Join Next Season’s Cast

Despite being previously tied to the property as a whole, it appears that this actor in question will not be reprising his previous role and could instead be playing an entirely new character. Alastair Parker is reportedly the latest actor to join the ever-expanding cast of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

While his face may be familiar from his roles on shows like Doctor Who, fans may recognize his voice as Cleaver the dwarf from the third installment of the video game franchise.

That being said, Parker is reportedly not reprising the role of Cleaver in the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher. Instead, his role has yet to be identified, although Parker’s physical appearance aligns with a role Netflix called out earlier this year for the character of “David,” which appears to align with the character from The Witcher franchise, Dijkstra.

The most interesting thing regarding Parker’s addition to season 2 of The Witcher is that he is not the only actor who has previously played a role in the video game series. Other actors such as MyAnna Buring and Lu Corfield have also joined the cast of The Witcher, both of whom previously played characters that appeared in the two Wild Hunt expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

However, unlike Parker, Buring and Corfield have reportedly had their roles in season 2 revealed with the former playing Tissaia and the latter being Marites.

While additional details about the cast of The Witcher season two have emerged in recent months, we still don’t have an exact idea of ​​when the latest episodes are scheduled to appear on Netflix.

For now, season 2 is still in the filming process that began earlier this summer. Since then, new images of Geralt by Henry Cavill, Yennefer by Anya Chalotra and Ciri by Freya Allan have been featured.

While there’s still a lot to learn, we do know some important details about what to expect from The Witcher Season 2. For starters, its arrival on the streaming service is expected to occur sometime in 2021, although a launch in the early part of the year seems unlikely.

Also, and similarly to the first season, it is said that eight episodes will be present in the new season, which means that there will be quite a lot to watch for fans. So what do you think? Are you much more excited by the news of Doctor Who actor Parker joining the cast of The Witcher for the upcoming season?



