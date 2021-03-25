See what the Facebook Clubhouse should be like

After rumors that Facebook was producing a Clubhouse competitor, a leak posted on Twitter showed that the feature inspired by the social network of audios should be launched within Messenger. The developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who usually reveals details about the technology industry, showed the first image of the solution made by the company of Mark Zuckerberg.

The Facebook Clubhouse will be present in the Messenger rooms, which will receive an option for exclusively audio groups. Users will be able to speak publicly or privately, according to the screenshots.

When running in full screen, the audio room will show the main users in prominence, while the listeners will appear in a lower division in the interface. When Messenger is minimized, it will be possible to see the image of at least two people participating in the call, in addition to the number of speakers and listeners.

Alessandro Paluzzi points out that Facebook’s response to the Clubhouse is still in the early stages of development. However, thanks to the company’s power and infrastructure, the company already has a solid base for the creation and distribution of the novelty.

According to another leak published by the developer, Facebook is working to bring native support for Messenger rooms to Instagram. Thus, the social network must also work directly with the Clubhouse competitor.

So far, Facebook has not commented on the matter. The Clubhouse is a social network totally focused on audio that rocked at the beginning of the year, it only accepts users by invitation and can only be used on iOS.

Facebook is not the first company to join the wave initiated by the social network of audios. Twitter was agile and has already started to release a function similar to the application, which is called Spaces.