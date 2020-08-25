See what Emmy 2020 has up to date!

Variety magazine released on Monday (24) a conversation that it recently had with the executive producers of the 72nd Emmy Awards, Reginald Hudlin and Stewart, in which they revealed, for the first time, how this year’s ceremony will be held.

According to the producers, the show will be presented by Jimmy Kimmel from a stage at the Staples Center arena in Los Angeles, but without an audience and without a red carpet. “Jimmy loves to work live and we love to work live,” said Hudlin, even though he acknowledged that there are many challenges in performing this show.

The truth is that, with less than a month to go before the ceremony, broadcast producers are still building the show and reinventing ways to make it as close as possible to a fully live performance, without neglecting the safety standards set by covid-19 pandemic.

Why the Staples Center?

The Staples Center, located across the street from the Microsoft Theater (where the Emmy Awards are usually held), was chosen precisely for its gigantism. The place is known for hosting four American basketball teams in Los Angeles: the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings.

This will ensure that the team can work, following the covid-19 protocols that recommend an adequate distance from each other, according to Hudlin. In addition, this show will require an unbelievable number of wiring connections in and out, simply because the nominees will not be there.

Receiving the Emmy in pajamas

The plan of the producers is very ambitious: they promise to have camera operators in every place where there is a nominee. That is, there will be 140 live streams entering the Staples control room at the same time.

According to Stewart, the nominees may be at home, in the garden, in a hotel or even in pajamas. Does not matter. The important thing is that they feel comfortable to live the show.



