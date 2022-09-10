See: Urban Meyer and Everyone on the Same College Football Team

Last weekend, the college football world watched the Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Oregon Ducks in their first season.

Fans didn’t know what to expect from a Georgia team that had lost a lot of talent to the NFL. Well, the 49-3 defeat of the Ducks shows football fans that Georgia can expect a repeat.

This morning, this question was put to the FOX college football team. Former college football coach Urban Meyer has made it clear that he fully supports the Bulldogs.

“I’m totally against Georgia. I didn’t expect this,” he said. “Not only did they have 15 players selected, they had five first—round defensive players- an NFL record. These were systematic defeats by offense, defense, and special teams.”

“I didn’t expect this. For me, the two most underrated names in college football are offensive coordinator Todd Monken… and also Stetson Bennett.”

Georgia will improve to 2-0 this afternoon-barring a major disappointment-with a win over Samford.

Can the Bulldogs win again?