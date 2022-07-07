See: The world of college football reacts to the news of the Alabama Ring – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Former Alabama runner Kaylan Robinson has reportedly pawned the three rings he won as part of the undefeated 2020 Crimson Tide team.

SEC, Rose Bowl, and College Football championship rings from Texas are on sale at Pawnshop Gold & Silver (known as Pawn Stars) for $60,000.

Robinson’s name and number are engraved on the ring, but he was not part of the active roster of Alabama after he refused to participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans reacted to the news about the ring on Thursday.

“Bruch…” one of the podcasters replied.

“He’s crazy,” said another.

“It’s funny to think of Ohio State players trading cufflinks for tattoos and getting into trouble.”

“Terrell Pryor sold one of his pairs of gold pants for $3,000 to help his mom pay the bills and was suspended for 5 games… but people call this dude a genius,” the Ohio native tweeted.

“I think he didn’t like being part of the championship team, so he went to Texas,” commented a fan from Alabama.

Robinson meets his old team when the Longhorns host the Tide on September 10.