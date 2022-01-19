See The Top Five Acquisitions In The Gaming Market

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (18) a mega deal for the purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard for US$ 68.7 billion (R$ 382 billion). The deal involving the creator of the Call of Duty game series is a bet by the American multinational on the metaverse, following a trend of other large companies in the technology sector.

But that wasn’t the only billion-dollar deal recently closed in the gaming industry. Last week, Take-Two Interative, which owns Rockstar and 2K Games, paid $12.7 billion to Zynga, a developer of mobile games like FarmVille and Mafia Wars.

Since the pandemic, the sector has warmed up a lot. Since 2020, 11 acquisitions of game companies have been closed, with a total volume exceeding US$ 100 billion (R$ 557 billion). Get to know the details of the 5 biggest acquisitions in the gaming market in history.

1. Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, the result of the merger of two large companies in the games industry, is the biggest acquisition in Microsoft’s history, surpassing the purchase of LinkedIn, which cost US$ 26 billion. The $68.7 billion deal is expected to close in 2023 alone. Games like Warcraft and Diablo are expected to be offered on Xbox Game Pass as well, but the company is still expected to offer some titles on rival consoles like the PlayStation.

2. Zynga

On January 10th, Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar and distributor of the GTA franchise games, bought the mobile game company Zynga, developer of Farmville, for US$ 12.7 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in 2022, involves a mix of cash and shares, creating a synergy of operations between the two companies.

3. Supercell

In 2016, the Chinese giant Tencent, through a holding company, bought an 81.4% majority stake in Finnish Supercell, responsible for the games Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale League. The acquisition moved an updated value of US$ 10 billion, and was considered the biggest deal in the games industry until 2022.

4. ZeniMax Media

Microsoft’s appetite for game companies is not new. In September 2020, the company acquired the American company ZeniMax Media, controlled by Bethesda Softworks of the Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout games. The purchase cost about $8.7 billion and involved the 14 companies included in the video game conglomerate.

5. King

Before being acquired by Microsoft, Activision Blizzard acquired King, creator of the mobile game Candy Crush, in 2015. The current value of the deal reaches US$ 7 billion. At the time, the company had one of the largest player networks on Facebook and mobile devices, with 474 million active customers.