See the rain of Perseids 2020 online

The Perseids, popularly known as the tears of Saint Lawrence, are a highly active meteor shower. But don’t worry, this does not mean that Armageddon will happen as Michael Bay painted it for us, but that it is one of the most important astrological events of the year that has thousands of followers.

A good year to see the Perseids

Known in the countries of catholic tradition with the name of tears of San Lorenzo for being August 10 the day of this saint, in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance the Perseids took place the night in which he was remembered, in such a way that they were associated with the tears that San Lorenzo shed when he was burned at the stake. This phenomenon has its origin in Comet 109P / Swift-Tuttle, and in itself it is about high speed meteors that go at 59 km / s and that radiate from the constellation of Perseus. In themselves they are visible in many places, especially outside urban centers where light pollution is low.

The Perseids usually have their peak on the date of precisely August 10, but this year experts have announced that we will see them better tonight, between the 12th and 13th, in fact this morning they will reach their maximum peak of visibility.

According to the National Geographic Institute, “The maximum activity of the rain is scheduled for August 12 between 15 and 18 (official hours in the peninsula). Therefore, the best time to observe the Perseids will be the nights of 11 to 13 August. If you want to avoid the Moon, it is better to observe in the first part of the night, once the sky is dark and before the departure of our satellite. Although it will not be perfect, 2020 will be a good year to observe the Perseids, because they will happen when the Moon is in its waning phase. “



