See: the number of viewers in the first week of the NFL

The NFL has done its best to create compelling storylines for its first-week games. And judging by the number of viewers, the league got what it wanted from it.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the league announced that the total number of viewers in the first week will be 121 million people. This is 5% more than in the same period last year.

NFL reporter Ari Meiron noted that it was the best Week 1 in ratings since the 2016 season.

The figures challenge numerous media outlets that have claimed that the league will lose its audience as a result of a variety of internal decisions, ranging from rule changes to support for social justice.

Some attribute the improvement in league performance to improved accessibility. The list of apps that make games available to those who can’t afford cable TV has certainly increased the league’s reach across the country.

“Feel that sports ratings are really available. NFL on basic cable, Peacock, Amazon and several NFL apps. That’s why the NBA reduces the price of a pass to the league and includes it in 2k

pre—orders,” said one user.

“I think it’s over with the ‘non—viewing’,” wrote another.

“The NFL is king,” a third said bluntly.

The NFL has dominated in terms of the number of viewers for many years. 30 of the 31 most popular television events in the history of the United States are Super Bowls.

Only Sunday Night Football has been among the most watched TV shows every year since the 2010s.

The NFL is really king.