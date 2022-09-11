See: The NFL world reacts to the news of Naji Harris

T.J. Watt wasn’t the only Pittsburgh Steelers star to head to the locker room at the start of the first week. Running back Naji Harris was also forced to leave the game early on Sunday.

According to Ari Meirov from PFF:

Steelers RB Naji Harris limped into the locker room due to a leg injury and was ruled out. Things are falling apart for Pittsburgh.”

The NFL world reacted to the news of the injury on social media.

“RIP RIP is my fantasy season,” one user replied.

“I already want this season to end…” the fan said.

“Oh, no. Oh no. Oh no, no, no, no. T.J. Watt and Naji Harris are eliminated.”

Before his departure, Harris struggled to make significant progress behind the Steelers’ struggling offensive line, running for just 23 yards with 10 carries. Nevertheless, he was able to get into the scoring zone, catching the goal line.

There are few details about Harris’ injury, but hopefully it’s not something that keeps him in the lineup for too long. He has already struggled with Lisfranc’s injury in training camp.