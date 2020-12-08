See the mind-blowing change of Rosemarie Vega

The 25-year-old single mother, who lives in her home country of the Philippines, with her young son Prince, had a notoriously tumultuous relationship with her American boyfriend, Big Ed Brown.

Big Ed’s harsh treatment of Rose, and his negative comments about aspects of her appearance and background, led many 90 Day Fiancé fans to run to her defense. When Rose broke up with Big Ed due to her frequent put-downs, the 90 Day Fiancé fans collectively cheered her on.

Since then, Rose has taken to social media to share motivational messages about building her self-confidence and improving her self-esteem. Most recently, she teamed up with a beauty brand on YouTube to share a message about the importance of self-care, and fans couldn’t get enough of her physical and emotional transformation.

In a new YouTube video, Rose revealed that she was partnering with Bianca Festejo Hub. She described the brand as a “one-stop shop for all your beauty and personal care needs,” including products for “skin, nails, eyelashes, permanent makeup, and scar and stretch mark revision.”

Looking back at her own history, Rose explained that she had often neglected herself, especially after becoming a mother. When the 25-year-old was dating Big Ed, her self-esteem and confidence often suffered, but the problem actually started long before Rose appeared on 90 Day Fiancé.

“Since giving birth to Prince, I have focused on my son,” Rose said in the video. “I’ve been taking myself for granted.”

She explained that she spent hours caring for her elderly father, as well as helping her sister run her business and helping care for her nieces and nephews. Her many babysitting tasks, as well as time-consuming household chores such as cooking, cleaning and laundry, left the young mother drained and exhausted.

At some point, Rose looked at herself in the mirror and realized that she no longer recognized herself. The stress had taken its toll on him and he didn’t like what he saw.

“I got to the point where I looked in the mirror and realized that I look very different,” said the 90 Day Fiancé star. “I’m so skinny I look haggard, my hair is a mess.”

Business owner Bianca Festejo revealed that she chose Rose to endorse her company because she was an example of “true Filipino beauty.” Rose was naturally beautiful, but also “charming, energetic, and fierce on the inside,” Festejo gushed.

It was in part Rose’s confidence and sense of self-worth, which she displayed in part by standing up to Big Ed when he treated her badly, that prompted Festejo to seek her out for a brand association.

With the help of the Festejo mime team and photographer Roj Miguel, Rose said it was time to “unleash Rosemarie Vega 2.0.” Her makeover included a hydrating facial, face-framing highlights, and a smoothing and shine enhancement treatment for the damaged parts of Rose’s hair. The 90 Day Fiancé star also underwent treatments to decrease the discoloration of her stretch marks after giving birth.



