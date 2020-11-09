See the list of PS5 and Xbox Series X launch games

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. For those who intend to purchase the consoles soon or have already pre-ordered at least one of them, we have listed below which titles will be available as soon as they are in stores (or a few days later).
The list you can see below brings both games that will be in stores in physical form and those that the public will have the chance to purchase in a virtual way. Check out each of them in the links below
PlayStation 5
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Demon’s Souls
DIRT 5
Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle
Godfall
Maneater
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Astro’s Playroom
Borderlands 3
Bugsnax
Dead by Daylight
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Fortnite
Goonya Fighter
King Oddball
In Man’s Sky
Observer: System Redux
The Pathless
PlayStation Plus Collection
Poker Club
War Thunder
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
Watch Dogs: Legion
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
Xbox Series X / S
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
DIRT 5
The Falconeer
Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle
Gears Tactics
Just Dance 2021
Maneater
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
NBA 2K21
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Watch Dogs: Legion
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Borderlands 3
Bright Memory
Concept Destruction
Cuisine Royale
Dead by Daylight
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Enlisted
Evergate
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4
Gears 5
Grounded
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
King Oddball
Manifold Garden
In Man’s Sky
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Poker Club
Rogue Company
Sea of Thieves
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Touryst
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
War Thunder
Yes, Your Grace
