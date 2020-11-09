See the list of PS5 and Xbox Series X launch games

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. For those who intend to purchase the consoles soon or have already pre-ordered at least one of them, we have listed below which titles will be available as soon as they are in stores (or a few days later).

The list you can see below brings both games that will be in stores in physical form and those that the public will have the chance to purchase in a virtual way.

PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Demon’s Souls

DIRT 5

Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle

Godfall

Maneater

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Astro’s Playroom

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Dead by Daylight

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Fortnite

Goonya Fighter

King Oddball

In Man’s Sky

Observer: System Redux

The Pathless

PlayStation Plus Collection

Poker Club

War Thunder

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Xbox Series X / S

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

DIRT 5

The Falconeer

Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle

Gears Tactics

Just Dance 2021

Maneater

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

NBA 2K21

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory

Concept Destruction

Cuisine Royale

Dead by Daylight

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Enlisted

Evergate

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

King Oddball

Manifold Garden

In Man’s Sky

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Poker Club

Rogue Company

Sea of ​​Thieves

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Touryst

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

War Thunder

Yes, Your Grace

