See the January games from Xbox Games with Gold

The end of the year has arrived and, with this, companies have already started to announce their promotions or commemorative actions for the period. Epic Games, for example, has already started offering one free game a day and will do so for 15 days in a row, starting on December 17th.

Now, Microsoft has also arrived to announce its “Christmas gift” to subscribers of the Live Gold service and announced which games will be available for free download at Games with Gold in January.

Over a period of one month, gamers will be able to download different titles from each generation, from the Original Xbox, to the Xbox One, and play them on any console – even the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – via backward compatibility of the devices . The games available are, therefore, the Breakdown, from the Original Xbox, The King of Fighters XIII from the Xbox 360 and Dead Rising and Little Nightmares, from the Xbox One.

Little Nightmares

Help your character, Six, survive The Maw: a mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking to make you their next meal. Reconnect with your inner child and release your imagination to escape the inner horrors and find salvation.

Available for download from 01 to 31 January 2021.

Dead Rising

In this remastered version of the original game, survive the crowd of meat-hungry undead at Willamette Mall using a range of weapons at your disposal. Like photojournalist Frank West, you will have 72 hours to fight the zombie horde and discover the reason behind the outbreak.

Available for download from January 16 to February 15, 2021.

The King of Fighters XIII

An updated version of the original arcade classic, use the Hyper Drive energy meter to deliver devastating blows and combinations. Do not miss this final chapter of the “Saga of the Ashes”, full of anger and betrayal, which ends here.

Available for download from January 1st to 15th, 2021.

Breakdown

Trapped inside a mysterious laboratory and unable to remember his past, Derrick Cole must fight to leave using his extraordinary new powers. Combining hand-to-hand combat, state-of-the-art weapons and an intense history, the player embarks on an exciting and suspenseful search for the truth in this first-person action and adventure title.

Available from 01 to 31 January 2021



