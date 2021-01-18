See the games that leave the service in February

According to a list leaked on social networks, Microsoft confirmed the games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass in early February. It seems that subscribers will have the last days to play Final Fantasy XV, Gray, Indivisible, Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour on the service, both on PC and on consoles.

This Monday (18), Wario64 shared on its official networks an apparently official image of Microsoft and confirmed the games that will be leaving the Game Pass on February 1st. Check below the complete list of titles that have the days counted in the service.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on Feb 1st (console & PC) pic.twitter.com/5zRZWFhKrQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 18, 2021

Traditionally, Microsoft announces in advance not only the titles that leave Game Pass on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X, but also the news that will be added to the library for subscribers. Thus, with the leakage of the above listings, everything suggests that the revelation of the February entries should appear very soon.

