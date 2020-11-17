See the first teaser of Batwoman: season two

This Monday (16), the broadcaster The CW released a small teaser for the second season of Batwoman. In a few seconds, we can already see a little of the performance of Javicia Leslie, the new interpreter of the title character, promising a lot of action and news to the public.

In Batwoman’s second season, Javicia Leslie will be Ryan Wilder, Kate Kane’s replacement, previously played by Ruby Rose. “I am very proud to be the first black actress to play Batwoman’s iconic role on television,” Leslie said in an interview with TV Line, during the confirmation of her lineup.

Check out the first official teaser for the second season of the series:

The production is scheduled to debut on January 17, 2021, at The CW. According to the actress, in several interviews granted since it was confirmed in the main role of Batwoman, the action scenes were easy to be filmed.

“I am very active in my personal life. I practice Muay Thai, do physical exercises, run. I am ready for anything that involves physical activity. Working with this will be like playing on the playground every day ”, she guaranteed.

The new Batwoman was described as a very practical, playful and indomitable young adult, very different from the character previously experienced by Ruby Rose. It is worth remembering that, for the composition of this new phase of the heroine, a new costume was planned so that many facets were highlighted.



